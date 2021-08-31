Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
Entertainment / Music

Clean-up operation begins after tents and rubbish left at Reading Festival

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 3.45pm
The site of Reading Festival after the event ended (flyskydrones@hotmail.com/PA)
The clean-up has begun at Reading Festival after aerial footage of the site appeared to show large quantities of tents and rubbish that were left behind by attendees.

Video shot using a drone of the festival site at Little John’s Farm, which was taken at 5pm on Monday, showed tents and discarded items scattered in the camping area at the festival.

The event took place over the August bank holiday weekend, with performers including rappers Stormzy and AJ Tracey, singer Liam Gallagher and rock band Biffy Clyro.

Lily Robbins, the festival’s sustainability manager, told the BBC that clearing up “always takes time, because we want to do it properly”.

“We have loads of different teams working together this year to actually get the site back to what it was looking like before we arrived,” she said.

She added that while some of the discarded tents will be taken by charities, most will undergo an “incredibly lengthy” recycling process.

“Unfortunately, tents are one of the worst things to try and recycle,” she said.

A drone was flown over the site at 5pm the day after the festival ended (flyskydrones@hotmail.com/PA)

Melvin Benn, managing director of the Festival Republic group, which runs Reading Festival and its sister event Leeds Festival, previously told the PA new agency his aim had been to offer younger people a chance to live “freely” for a weekend.

Speaking in Leeds, he added: “Just walking out in the arena today in Reading and earlier this evening in Leeds, I think what the really interesting thing about it is, is that they come into an environment where they actually just don’t have to think about Covid.

“And actually it is one of the things I wanted to create, is a space where people can come and feel relaxed and comfortable and not looking over their shoulder really.

“It is a feeling of absolute joy because they really have – I don’t know if ‘abandoned their fear’ is the right term – but they are living freely.”

Festival Republic group have been contacted for comment.

