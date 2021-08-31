Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Daniel Craig to reflect on time as 007 in special Bond retrospective

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 4.21pm
Daniel Craig in No Time To Die (Eon/PA)
Daniel Craig in No Time To Die (Eon/PA)

Daniel Craig reflects on how he turned up with “a rollie and a bacon sandwich” on his first day training to be James Bond in a new retrospective about his time as 007.

The British star will retire his licence to kill when he exits the role after the release of the highly anticipated No Time To Die.

He will look back on his 15 years as 007 in a 45-minute retrospective called Being James Bond.

The documentary will include previously unseen archival footage from the films he has made in that time, from his 2006 debut, Casino Royale, to the forthcoming No Time To Die.

Craig will share his personal memories in conversation with Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead-up to his final performance as James Bond.

He told them: “A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me.

“I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

In a trailer for the retrospective, he reflects on being catapulted into the spotlight when he took on the role, saying: “I thought I wouldn’t know how to handle it, but I knew we were doing something really special.

“I literally met my trainer with a rollie and a bacon sandwich, and I said ‘I want to change’.

“I think I was so overwhelmed. My world had turned upside down but I’m incredibly proud and I’m incredibly fortunate to do this.”

The special will launch on the Apple TV app, which also features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service, as a free rental on September 7.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier