Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Elton John to play final London tour date at BST Hyde Park in 2022

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 12.02am
Elton John will play his final London concert at BST Hyde Park in 2022 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John will play his final London tour date at the BST Hyde Park festival in 2022, it has been announced.

The singer, 74, announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – The Final Tour in 2018 and has been performing in cities across the world for the final time.

BST Hyde Park, which has been cancelled for two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, will host the London performance of the farewell tour on June 24 2022.

Many of the concert dates in the grand tour of more than 300 shows were postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sir Elton also announced a new album titled The Lockdown Sessions this week.

The collection of 16 songs were recorded remotely with other artists over the last 18 months.

It will feature collaborations with musicians including Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.

The album will be released on October 22 but those who pre-order before midnight on September 5 will receive access to a pre-sale for the BST festival between September 6 to 8.

Customers who book for BST within this re-sale window will be guaranteed tickets to Sir Elton’s show at BST Hyde Park.

Jim King, chief executive of European festivals at AEG Presents, said: “BST Hyde Park has always stood for the world’s biggest and most loved artists bringing not just a performance but a truly one-off and memorable event.

“Elton John has provided the soundtrack to the lives of so many of us and to know that his last tour is coming to Hyde Park, possibly the last time many of us will ever see him play, is one of the most important and ‘must see’ nights of BST Hyde Park ever.”

At the festival next year Pearl Jam will also play consecutive shows on Friday July 8 and Saturday 9, and special guests Pixies will support Friday’s show.

Duran Duran will then perform on Sunday July 10 alongside Nile Rodgers and Chic and Grace Jones.

Many other artists are still to be announced.

