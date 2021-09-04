Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Mark Ronson ties the knot with actress Grace Gummer

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 6.06pm
Mark Ronson (David Parry/PA)
Mark Ronson (David Parry/PA)

Mark Ronson has married actress Grace Gummer, the daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

The music producer and DJ announced the news in a post to his more than 900,000 followers on Instagram with a black and white photo taken on their wedding day.

He also shared a tribute to his new wife, writing: “To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.

“I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married).”

The pair reportedly became engaged earlier this year and made their first public appearance together in July at a red carpet event hosted by fashion house Gucci in the Hamptons, New York.

Los Angeles-raised Gummer is the daughter of Streep and sculptor Don Gummer and has followed her mother into acting, with roles in Mr Robot, American Horror Story and The Newsroom.

She was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn, the son of actor David Strathairn.

Ronson, whose hits include Uptown Funk featuring Bruno Mars and Nothing Breaks Like A Heart with Miley Cyrus, married French model and actress Josephine de La Baume in 2011 after she appeared in the music video for his track The Bike Song the previous year.

They split in 2017 and were divorced in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier