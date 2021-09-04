Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
End of season festival draws sell-out crowd

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 6.30pm
More than 11,000 people gathered in Dorset for the festival (Shaun Gordon/PA)
Music fans were treated to a burst of late summer sun as they gathered for one of the last events in the British festival season this weekend.

The End Of The Road Festival, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic, drew a sell-out crowd of 11,800 to its Dorset countryside base.

Organisers said they were forced to reconfigure the event’s line-up earlier in the year after several previously announced artists were unable to perform due to travel restrictions and other logistical challenges.

Former Blur frontman Damon Albarn
Former Blur frontman Damon Albarn was appearing as a special guest (Burak Cingi/PA)

But headline slots were quickly filled by 90s cult band Stereolab, synthpop outfit Hot Chip and punk duo Sleaford Mods, joined in the schedule by former Blur frontman Damon Albarn as a special guest and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood in a rare solo live appearance.

Other artists on the bill included singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and Mercury Prize-nominated Little Simz.

Meanwhile, comedian Simon Amstell was making a return to stand-up, headlining the festival’s comedy programme, alongside TV and radio regulars Shaparak Khorsandi and Josie Long.

The festival’s highlights are its surprise performances (Parri Thomas/PA)

The four-day gathering, which is in its 15th year and ends on Sunday, is held at the Larmer Tree Gardens, near Blandform Forum.

It hosts four music stages, as a well as a talking heads stage, a literature tent and cinema, but the event’s highlights are its surprise performances and one-off collaborations.

The independently run event, which is renowned for its varied musical line-up, was described by NME the last time it was held, in 2019, as “inarguably, the best-curated festival of the summer”.

The return of music festivals following the relaxing of pandemic-era restrictions has been a boost for the live entertainment industry after the 2020 season was effectively wiped out.

But there have still been some casualties in 2021, with Glastonbury, the country’s biggest and best-known festival, cancelled for a second successive year.

Those attending the End Of The Road Festival this year were being asked to provide a negative lateral flow test or proof of double vaccination or natural immunity to gain entry.

