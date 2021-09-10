Rare works from Banksy going under the hammer

A rare version of one of Banksy’s best-known works is going under the hammer.
Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) is being sold as part of a Christie’s online-only sale dedicated to prints and editions by the subversive street artist.
Titled Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This S***, the name of the auction pays homage to his famous Morons screenprint.
The work is based on a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in 1987, with van Gogh’s canvas replaced by Banksy’s text.
Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) leads the auction and is expected to fetch between £800,000-£1.2 million.
The image of the girl with the red balloon is one of Banksy’s most famous works, but there were a limited number of signed artist’s proofs made in other colour variations.
Auctioneers said they were extremely sought after.
The sale also features some of the artist’s best-known screenprints, including a signed impression of Rude Copper, which is expected to sell for between £100,000-150,000.
Two colour variations on Banksy’s famed Kate Moss work could go for as much as £250,000 each, auctioneers said.
The Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This S*** sale will be on view at Christie’s headquarters in London as part of the pre-sale exhibition from September 17 to 22.
Bidding is open now until September 23.