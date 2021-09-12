Louise Thompson reveals gender of first baby with Ryan Libbey

Louise Thompson has revealed she is expecting a baby boy with partner Ryan Libbey.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, shared the news in a gender reveal video, in which the couple walk through a field carrying a bat and ball.

Thompson can be seen throwing the ball before Libbey hits it with the bat and it explodes to reveal blue dust.

Thompson then leaps into his arms and the couple embrace.

The couple announced they were expecting in May, shortly after Thompson revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “The truth is the last 12 weeks have been quite challenging.

“Unlike last time, Ryan and I haven’t documented our journey at all.

“I’ve hardly taken any pictures or videos for fear that something might happen.

“I’ve also felt like ASS.”

She added: “I’d be lying if I said it’s been an easy ride but the truth is I think poor Ryan has found it even harder than I have.

“I’m definitely lucky to have such a sensitive partner and I feel safe in the knowledge that you are going to be the best dad in the world.”

Detailing her miscarriage in an emotional post in March, she wrote: “I had no idea that it was possible to love someone that I’d never met quite so much.

“From the moment I saw the lines on the pregnancy test I started to build an emotional connection and my whole world changed, and for that to be taken away was devastating.”

Thompson has appeared in Made In Chelsea since its first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters.

Libbey joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple got engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.