Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Maya Jama announced as host of ‘dream’ musical TV project

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 11.56am
Maya Jama to host new musical gameshow Walk The Line (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Maya Jama to host new musical gameshow Walk The Line (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Maya Jama has been announced as the host of Simon Cowell’s new musical gameshow.

The Bristol-born broadcaster, 27, will present ITV’s Walk The Line, which will see soloists, duos, bands and choirs perform for the nation in front of a panel of judges, with a chance to win a prize of £500,000.

The top two performers of the evening will face a decision to either “cash out” and take a prize, or “walk the line” and play on.

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Maya Jama will present the new gameshow for ITV (Jonathan Brady/PA)

If they play on and top the leaderboard, they will progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

The longer the performers stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, and each night the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash out prize.

Jama said: “If someone said to me, describe your dream job, it would be this.

“I literally couldn’t be more excited to be working with Syco, Lifted Entertainment and the incredible team at ITV on Walk The Line.”

Jama hosted the Mobo Awards in 2020 and co-hosted the Brit Awards backstage show this year with Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

She was also a pundit on Soccer Aid 2021, presented the third season of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star and joined Celebrity Juice as a regular panellist earlier this year.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, said: “Maya is an exciting talent who brings a fresh energy, star power and stellar credentials to Walk The Line.

“We’re looking forward to working with her and introducing this brilliant new format to viewers later in 2021.”

The six-part series will debut on ITV and the ITV Hub later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier