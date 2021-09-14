Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis attend London screening of new Venom film

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 11.01pm
Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis (Ian West/PA)
Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis (Ian West/PA)

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis have been pictured together on the red carpet at a screening of their new film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

A fan screening of the film, which will open in UK cinemas next month, took place in central London on Tuesday evening.

The film’s release date has been pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic.

Venom fan screening – London
Tom Hardy (Ian West/PA)

The Revenant star Hardy, who was pictured arriving at the screening with a dog, reprised his role as journalist Eddie Brock in the new Venom film.

The reporter is the host of an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.

Venom fan screening – London
Andy Serkis, alongside his wife Lorraine and daughter Ruby (Ian West/PA)

Serkis, who directed the film, was pictured at the screening with his wife Lorraine and daughter Ruby.

The film also stars Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Venom’s nemesis.

Venom fan screening – London
Ozwald Boateng (Ian West/PA)

Fashion designer Ozwald Boateng was also pictured at the screening, along with BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope.

The new release is a sequel to 2018 box office hit Venom.

Venom fan screening – London
Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in UK cinemas from October 15.

