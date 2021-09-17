Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Elizabeth Estensen to retire from playing Diane Sugden on Emmerdale

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.34am
Elizabeth Estensen (ITV/PA)
Elizabeth Estensen is retiring from her role as Diane Sugden on Emmerdale after 22 years on the soap.

She has filmed her final scenes for the ITV show but will remain on screen for a number of weeks.

Diane is the matriarch of the Sugden family.

National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Over the years she has been married and widowed, undergone cancer treatment, been landlady of the Woolpoack for 17 years, been scammed by her conman lover Charlie and stabbed by Chas Dingle.

Estensen, 72, said: “For the past 22 years I have loved playing Diane Sugden – she’s kind, reliable and fiercely loyal.

“However, I now feel the time has come to say goodbye.

“Emmerdale will always remain special to me.

“I’ve been treated with respect and kindness and I’ve had the very best friends and colleagues, both past and present. I’ll miss everyone dearly.”

British Soap Awards 2017 – Manchester
John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, said: “For 22 years, Liz has shone through the screen and into our living rooms as the natural heart and centre of the Sugden family.

“It’s a role she has made so totally her own, bringing compassion, humour and credibility to her portrayal of Diane.

“Whenever she’s on screen, as a viewer you just let out a contented sigh and say to yourself, ‘The Queen is on her throne and all is well with the world’.

“And off screen, you don’t get to stay in a soap that long unless you are a truly professional actor and really, really lovely person. Liz is both.”

