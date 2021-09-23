Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sherlocks frontman calls for support for grassroots music venues

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 4.38am
The Sherlocks (TeddyBoy Records/PA)
The Sherlocks (TeddyBoy Records/PA)

Sherlocks frontman Kiaran Crook has urged the public to support local music venues, saying their existence is “important” for up-and-coming acts.

The South Yorkshire band recently announced plans to tour 15 grassroots venues across the UK, with all support slots given to local independent artists.

The dates come ahead of the release of their third album World I Understand, which they expect to follow with a tour of larger venues.

The Sherlocks (TeddyBoy Records/PA)

Singer and guitarist Crook, who leads the band with his brother Brandon on drums, stressed the importance of those spaces for the next generation of stars and said they were under threat due to the pandemic.

He said: “They are massively important for every upcoming band. Every band I know, and you hear about these big bands, they have all started (in small venues) at some point.

“It is important to have that platform to grow. You are not going to start a band and become massive straight away.”

Referring to their own early experiences, he said: “We always had that platform – these small 100 or 150 capacity venues dotted around the UK.

“We have probably played 90% of them. We have played loads of them. And that’s where some of our biggest fans who still follow us around, that’s where they have seen us – in Sheffield’s Rocking Chair, a famous little 100 cap venue.

“It’s important to keep them running and open for that next wave of fans.

“If they do close, this next generation of bands coming up, they have got nowhere to play. It is important for that reason alone.”

In March 2020, brothers Josh and Andy Davidson, who played guitar and bass respectively, quit the band, with Alex Proctor and Trent Jackson replacing them ahead of recording sessions for the new album at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

Crook said: “It definitely feels like a different era. I know it is a different line-up but the band as a whole – the energy of the band – just feels different.

“It is probably to do with the time off we have had as well. I think everyone is rejuvenated and eager to get going.”

The tour is in partnership with Independent Venue Week, which aims to support and preserve grassroots venues around the country.

The Sherlocks’ Keep Our Independent Venues Alive tour begins on October 1.

[[title]]

[[text]]

