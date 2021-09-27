Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

2021 winner of Robson Orr TenTen Award revealed

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 2.31pm Updated: September 27 2021, 4.01pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

British artist Lubaina Himid has won the Robson Orr TenTen Award for 2021.

The Turner Prize winner will have her work displayed in diplomatic buildings across the globe.

Her print Old Boat, New Weather explores themes of forced migration and the legacies of colonialism.

Speaking at an awards announcement for the prize at 11 Downing Street, she said: “This work of 19 colours printed layer-by-layer, across a period of as many days spread across several weeks, is an attempt to hold back time and undo some tragic historical and global mistakes.

“I wanted to make a work which could have a number of readings across global histories.”

She added: “I tried to talk about how harbours and beaches are the sites of both safety and danger, and how challenging it is to discern the difference.

“A massive old wooden sailing ship, containing an oversized shack sits majestically in a harbour, holding desperately on to power.

Government Art Collection announcement
Prints of the work will be displayed in diplomatic buildings across the globe (Ian West/PA)

“It tells a story of forced migrations, mass upheavals, and the very real loss of family and friends.

“I am anxiously willing it never to set sail, never to leave the harbour. Needless to say, my strategy fails.

“We cannot undo the wrongs of enslavement or the legacies of colonialism. But we can all attempt to learn from the warnings.”

The award is presented by the Government Art Collection (GAC) with the Outset Contemporary Art Fund and is sponsored by philanthropists Sybil Robson Orr and Matthew Orr.

Himid is the fourth recipient of the prize, which each year commissions a British artist to create a limited edition print to be shown in diplomatic buildings across the world.

Eleven prints will also go on sale in collaboration with the arts organisation Outset to raise funds for the GAC acquisition fund.

Government Art Collection announcement
The work explores themes of forced migrations and mass upheavals (Ian West/PA)

When asked why she chose these specific themes, Himid told the PA news agency: “Well I suppose I’m always trying to see if I can open up conversations about those things always.

“And if you’re an artist, you think ‘Well, I’m not sure I got it right last time, I’m going to try it a different way’.

“And to do it with the Government Art Collection, and the opportunity for the work to be in such important places, I didn’t want to miss that opportunity to make something that I hope was very beautiful, but that also had the sense that it was speaking more than you could see.”

She said the message she wanted to convey with the artwork was that “every little thing you do makes a difference”.

“Because none of them or none of us can actually change very much, but all of us doing a tiny bit in the way that we know how, artists can do art, that’s what makes a difference. It’s scientifically proven,” she added.

Government Art Collection announcement
The award was announced by DCMS minister of state Julia Lopez (Ian West/PA)

Her work, as well as previous winners of the award and works purchased through the TenTen Acquisitions Fund, are available to be viewed digitally on theVOV, the first virtual government art collection gallery.

DCMS minister of state Julia Lopez, who announced the award at Number 11, added: “It’s wonderful that this new work will form a part of the Government Art Collection where it’s going to be enjoyed by people across the world and really play into our new Secretary of State’s theme about accessibility.

“And also we’re very happy that sales from the print will be able to support the acquisition of works by new emerging British artists.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]