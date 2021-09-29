Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Nesbitt to star in new crime thriller for Channel 4

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 2.36am
James Nesbitt (Ian West/PA)
James Nesbitt (Ian West/PA)

James Nesbitt, Richard E Grant, and Joely Richardson will star in a new crime thriller for Channel 4.

The eight-part series will also feature Outlander actor Sam Heughan, Bridgerton’s Ben Miller and Shameless actress Anne-Marie Duff.

The drama, which has a working title of Suspect, is an adaptation of a Danish series and follows veteran detective Danny Frater (Nesbitt), who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman’s body, and gets a devastating shock when the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter.

British Academy Scottish Awards
Sam Heughan will also star in the series (Jane Barlow/PA)

The post-mortem report finds that Christina, played by Imogen King, has taken her own life but Danny refuses to accept this and sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, to discover what really happened to his only child.

He meets those closes to her, her partner, Nicola (played by Niamh Algar), her best friend, Maia (played by Antonia Thomas), her business partner, Jaisal (played by Sacha Dhawan), her godfather, Ryan (played by Heughan), her mentor, Harry (played by Grant) and finally her mother, Susannah, who is Danny’s ex-wife (played by Duff).

Danny learns about his daughter’s descent into delinquency and is forced to confront his own failings as a father.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Niamh Algar will play Danny’s daughter’s partner (Matt Crossick/PA)

Richardson will play Jackie, the pathologist who carries out the post mortem on Christina’s body, while Miller plays Richard, Danny’s boss.

The show has been written and adapted by Before We Die’s Matt Baker and will be directed by Dries Vos.

Nesbitt said: “I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script.

“Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death, and I really can’t wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent.”

65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards – London
Anne-Marie Duff will also feature (Ian West/PA)

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, added: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome James Nesbitt back to Channel 4 to take the lead in this gripping, visceral thriller.

“It’s a testament to James’ star power and Matt’s gripping scripts that Suspect (w/t) has attracted such a sensationally stellar ensemble cast.”

The series will be filmed in the autumn.

