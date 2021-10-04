Fans predict new music after Adele updates social media

Adele has sparked speculation new music is on the way after updating her social media accounts and website.

The pop superstar’s Twitter and Instagram pages showed a blue and turquoise pattern with her biography containing a link to her website, which urged fans to sign up for more information.

After fans spotted the change in Adele’s online presence, the hashtag #Adele30 began trending.

It comes after the number 30 appeared on billboards and was projected onto famous landmarks around the world – including in Dubai, Ireland, France, Italy and the US.

Adele, 33, has not released an album since 2015’s 25, but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

All three of her studio albums so far have been named after the milestone ages she hit during the creative process.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

She has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

Adele is reportedly dating American sports agent Rich Paul, founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.