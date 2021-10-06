Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock to make big screen debut this Christmas

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 6.45pm
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she is “proud” and “overwhelmed” to make her big screen debut in a Christmas romantic comedy.

The 30-year-old singer shared a trailer of the festive film, titled Boxing Day, where she plays an international pop star who causes a stir when her character’s ex-boyfriend returns home for the holidays with his American fiancee.

The Christmas movie, which features an all-black main cast, will be released in cinemas on December 3.

Posting to Little Mix’s Twitter, she wrote: “Guys I’m going to be in a movie.

“I can’t tell you how proud and overwhelmed I feel right now!

“An all black cast Christmas RomCom… Boxing Day is Out December 3rd in cinemas!

“Please support and spread the word! I’m so flipping excited for this x Leigh.”

The festive film contains a star-studded line-up including How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King, Aml Ameen who played Trevor “Trife” Hector in Kidulthood and Without A Trace actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

The preview video opens in London and shows Melvin, played by Ameen, on a talk show discussing how he “fell in love with a beautiful American woman”, his new fiancee Lisa, portrayed by King.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Press Room – London
Little Mix at the Brit Awards (John Marshall/PA)

Pinnock then makes her entrance as pop star Georgia, who is spotted on the side of London buses and performing on stage.

American Lisa runs into her on the street, admitting “I love your music”, but a dramatic moment ensues when Lisa later finds out her soon-to-be-husband previously dated the star.

The trailer teases: “He’s been gone for years, but the past always catches up”.

Pinnock gave birth in August to twins with her footballer fiance Andre Gray.

Little Mix originally consisted of Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, but Nelson left in December, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

The band were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

They became one of the biggest girl groups of the last 10 years, selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

– Boxing Day will be released in cinemas on December 3. 

