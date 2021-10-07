Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Spice Girl Mel B getting over ‘final long haul’ after five weeks of Covid-19

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 8.20am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Mel B has revealed that she has had Covid-19 for five weeks and is still recovering.

The Spice Girl, 46, shared throwback photos to her Instagram of a trip to the Maldives where she stayed in a private villa named after herself.

However, the singer admitted the “reality” was that she was “in bed getting over the final long haul of Covid”, adding a hashtag which said: “It’s been five weeks now”.

(Instragram screengrab/PA)

She wrote on Instagram: “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me.

“But in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID #itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler thank god for #netflix.”

The images showed the pop star swimming in crystal clear waters and posing in bikinis, but she admitted her current state of health was far from paradise.

Spice, the girl group’s blockbuster debut album, marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Spice Girls reunion tour
The girl group are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year (Andrew Timms/PA)

In celebration of the landmark, they are releasing Spice 25, an expanded anniversary album featuring previously unreleased songs, which will be available from October 29.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, has previously said she will “make sure” that a Spice Girls tour happens in 2023.

While standing in as presenter of Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch in September, Brown said: “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans.

“I think we’re hopefully on the same page together.

“They’re going to kill me for saying this. We’re hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I’m the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”

