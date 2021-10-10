Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Exhibition to feature work by artist played on screen by Benedict Cumberbatch

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.07am
Benedict Cumberbatch at a screening of The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain at the Regent Street Cinema in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch at a screening of The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain at the Regent Street Cinema in London (Yui Mok/PA)

A new exhibition will display works by an animal artist who is set to be played by the actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

Louis Wain’s artworks will be displayed at Bethlem Museum of the Mind in Beckenham, south London.

The artist, who died in 1939, will be played by Cumberbatch in The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain.

The film, which also stars Claire Foy and Toby Jones, will be released next year.

A painting by Louis Wain (Bethlem Museum of the Mind/PA)

Wain found fame as an artist through his images of cats and his work “is a vivid illustration of the links between animals and human wellbeing”, the museum said in a statement.

The museum is at the Bethlem Royal Hospital, where Wain was a patient.

Rebecca Raybone, registrar at Bethlem Museum of the Mind, said: “Louis Wain loved cats, and cat lovers loved Louis Wain.

“These are the absolute treasures of the Bethlem collections and we are excited at being able to show more of our Wain works than ever before.

“His later life can be viewed as a colourful, compelling argument for the possibilities of animal therapy and the enduring ability of animals to lift human spirits.

“I hope that the exhibition shows the influence of cats on Wain’s work, and how they are bound up with his personal life and artistic success – from the solace and entertainment his wife found in their cat while she was ill, to the inspiration Wain took from the cat colony at Napsbury Hospital, where he spent his twilight years.”

Animal Therapy: The Cats Of Louis Wain will run from December 4 to April next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier