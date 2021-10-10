Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster on Paul Walker’s future with the franchise

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.09am Updated: October 11 2021, 12.45am
Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster hopes Paul Walker’s character will live on in the franchise (Ian West/PA)
Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster hopes Paul Walker’s character will live on in the franchise (Ian West/PA)

Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster hopes Paul Walker’s character will live on in the franchise.

Walker was a key part of the action films, achieving international fame for playing undercover police officer and street racer Brian O’Connor.

He died aged 40 in 2013 following a car crash in Southern California but the Fast & Furious franchise decided to keep Brian alive and includes tributes to Walker with each new instalment.

Brewster, 41, plays Mia Toretto, Brian’s love interest and told the PA news agency: “I would love Brian to remain alive in the universe. Brian remaining alive within the Fast & Furious universe is the best way of honouring Paul. So hopefully that remains.

“Hopefully we continue to have these beautiful nods to him, I think those are the best way to honour him.”

Speculation has intensified that Walker’s daughter, 22-year-old model Meadow, could join the franchise that made her father a beloved figure with millions of fans around the world.

Brewster said she would be delighted to see Meadow as part of the Fast & Furious “family”.

Dallas launch party – London
Jordana Brewster does not want to see the end of Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious character (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to mark the release of the director’s cut of F9, she told PA: “I think it would be really cool – if she wants to. Now she’s this supermodel and her career’s taking off and that’s really, really cool and I’m super proud of her.

“But it’s up to what she wants to do and whether she wants to be a part of it.”

Justin Lin directed F9 and will be back for films 10 and 11, which are set to wrap up the six billion dollar (£4.4 billion) franchise.

Fast and Furious 6 Premiere – London
Paul Walker was a key part of the Fast & Furious franchise at the time of his death in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

He recalled conversations with both Walker and Vin Diesel, the other central star of Fast & Furious, about their plans to bring the films to a fitting end.

Lin said the “spirit of those conversations is what’s leading me, hopefully to find the essence”.

He added: “So in that sense, he’s (Walker) a huge part of this final chapter and there’s a responsibility and respect factor that I hope to be able to find in how we are able to address that.”

The director’s cut of F9 is out now on DVD and Blu-ray.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]