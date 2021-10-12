Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coleen Rooney features in first trailer for film about her husband Wayne

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 3.04pm
Coleen Rooney is seen in the first trailer for Amazon’s Rooney biopic (Amazon)
Coleen Rooney is seen in the first trailer for Amazon’s Rooney biopic (Amazon)

Coleen Rooney is seen saying: “I forgive him, but it wasn’t acceptable” in relation to her husband Wayne Rooney’s past behaviour in a trailer for a new documentary about the footballer.

Footage for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video project, titled Rooney, shows snippets of the former Manchester United star with his family and also features interviews with famous names from the world of football including Gary Neville and Thierry Henry.

Coleen, 35, and the England international, also 35, were childhood sweethearts and got married in a lavish ceremony in June 2008 when they were both 22.

She says in the nearly three-minute trailer: “I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good.”

Coleen Rooney then later says: “I forgive him, but it wasn’t acceptable.”

The couple have four sons – Kai, Cass, Klay and Kit – and Coleen has enjoyed success as a businesswoman and author.

But their relationship has not been without problems.

Coleen Rooney is seen in the first trailer for Amazon’s Rooney documentary (Amazon)

In 2010 they released a joint statement in which they appealed for privacy following allegations about Wayne’s private life.

In 2004 Wayne responded to tabloid claims that he had been to a brothel in his home city of Liverpool by admitting he had visited massage parlours and had sex with prostitutes.

He said: “It was at a time when I was very young and immature and before I had settled down with Coleen.”

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney (Amazon/PA)

In the Rooney trailer, the football star who went on to become England’s record goalscorer – and current Derby County manager – says: “People still look at me in a different way. For me, it’s important that people remember me for who I am, rather than what I’ve done”.

Former England star David Beckham is also featured and describes Rooney as “without doubt one of the best players that this country has ever had”.

The trailer debuted at the Prime Video Presents Sport 2021 event where Amazon presented updates and announcements across its premium live sports, film and TV series.

Rooney will launch worldwide exclusively on Prime Video in early 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]