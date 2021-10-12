Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Mark Rylance on what he learned from ‘world’s worst golfer’ Maurice Flitcroft

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 11.05pm
Sir Mark Rylance (Ian West/PA)
Sir Mark Rylance (Ian West/PA)

Sir Mark Rylance has said he wishes he could learn from golfer Maurice Flitcroft how to handle criticism, admitting he is “terribly sensitive”.

The Oscar-winning actor plays the man dubbed “the world’s worst golfer”, who entered himself into The Open in the mid-1970s despite never having played golf properly in his life, in new film The Phantom Of The Open.

Arriving at the movie’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Sir Mark said he found much to admire in the sportsman.

He told the PA news agency: “(I admired) his generosity to other people and to his family and just his defiance.

“I do like defiant characters, but he was very quietly defiant. And he’s very wonderful.

“I wish I could be as good as he is about criticism. It just goes off like water off a duck’s back, but I’m terribly sensitive and always have been about criticism.

“I just admire Maurice, he never gives up and doesn’t accept other people’s opinion of himself, he has his own view of himself. So that’s lucky.”

The Phantom of the Open world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Sir Mark Rylance at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

The actor said the story resonates because it taps into the audience’s desire to root for an underdog, adding: “I was raised in America to the age of 18, I spent summers here.

“When I came here and went to school here, I noticed that the other students only praised fellow students if they were an underdog.

“If they’d been out all night drinking, or they’d had a terrible time and if they then rose above that obstacle and did well, everyone loved it.

“Someone who just worked hard, and did well? No, no, no, that’s not so admired amongst the British.

“We really love people who have their back against the wall, and don’t give up and come back. It’s a strong thing here, I think.”

The film is directed by Submarine actor Craig Roberts, whose previous works as a filmmaker include Just Jim and Eternal Beauty.

The Phantom of the Open world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Craig Roberts with Sir Mark Rylance (Ian West/PA)

He told PA: “I love an underdog story but more so I love anybody that is going to go against their birth lottery, what you’re born with, essentially the circumstances that you’re in or the cards that you’re dealt. I love anybody trying to go against that.”

The Phantom Of The Open is released in UK cinemas on November 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier