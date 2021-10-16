Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4’s star-studded Stand Up To Cancer Night raises almost £25m

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 1.11am Updated: October 16 2021, 3.30am
The Wanted’s Tom Parker starred in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer, which has raised almost £25 million (Joe Giddens/PA)
Channel 4’s star-studded Stand Up To Cancer Night has raised almost £25 million.

The fundraiser featured a musical performance from Ed Sheeran, Olivia Colman acting in a sketch and a tribute to the late comedian Sean Lock, who died of cancer earlier this year aged 58.

The Wanted singer Tom Parker also appeared in the programme to discuss his experience of living with a brain tumour.

Stand Up To Cancer’s official Twitter account revealed £24,725,246 was raised by Friday night.

During the programme, Parker shared his advice for other cancer patients.

“I think you have just got to have a positive mindset,” he said.

“I think cancer can consume you very quickly and very easily.

“You know, there was a time at the start of this journey where I couldn’t really get out of bed.

“I was just so consumed by cancer and it wasn’t the physical side of things, it was the mental side of things really.

“All I was thinking was I was going to die, what’s the point in getting out of bed.”

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During the programme, Sheeran also played an adapted version of his song Bad Habits which urged viewers to donate to Stand Up To Cancer.

A special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox also featured celebrities including actor Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg, comedians Aisling Bea and Robert Delaney and Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas and his mother Diana.

Rapper Aitch and England footballer Kalvin Phillips also appeared in the segment.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles also gave viewers a sneak peak into his everyday life as excerpts of him performing household chores were played to viewers.

Sir Tom Jones also delivered a musical tribute to his late wife Linda, who died from cancer.

The programme was presented by Maya Jama, Davina McCall, Alan Carr and Adam Hills.

