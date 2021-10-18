Strictly’s Judi Love responds to Adam Peaty and Katya Jones ‘gossip’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Judi Love has dismissed speculation about her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Adam Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones, saying “a performance was executed”.

The Olympic swimmer and the dancer performed a steamy Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night on Saturday’s live show, and the routine ended with the pair posing with their faces just inches apart.

Asked about the “moment” between the duo by Coleen Nolan during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, Love said: “Do you know what I think people need to understand?

“When you’re a dancer, you are a performer, you’re an actress, you’re an actor, you’re a dancer, you’re everything in that moment.

Those lifts! The first Argentine Tango of the series from Adam and Katya was a real 🔥😱🔥 moment #Strictly @adam_peaty @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/wky9ovsOAj — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 16, 2021

“And at the end, people don’t realise you have to hold a pose.

“So they’re amazing, they’re amazing dancers, amazing performance, and that’s what I saw – a performance that was executed and held in that position for camera and for the audience.”

After the show, Peaty responded to fans speculating that the pair came close to kissing, saying: “My favourite dance so far.

My favourite dance so far 🇦🇷 Thankyou to everyone who has sent supporting messages! I loved it 🙏🏼 To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences. I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy ⚡️🖤 pic.twitter.com/qa8TamcNDY — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) October 17, 2021

“Thankyou to everyone who has sent supporting messages! I loved it .

“To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences.

“I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

Peaty’s girlfriend Eiri Munro, with whom he shares a son, has also mocked the controversy, sharing a video on TikTok in which she comedically cries over the moment.

Love added: “I think the main thing is that people at home, and the relationships people are in, and the performance – what they’re doing is entertainment. And for people to realise that their comments do make an effect on people.”