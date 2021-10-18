Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Timothee Chalamet on the pressures of being a young Hollywood star

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 8.16pm
Timothee Chalamet attends a special screening of Dune at the Odeon Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet attends a special screening of Dune at the Odeon Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

Timothee Chalamet has dismissed the intense pressures of being a young Hollywood star, saying: “I live in gratitude.”

The 25-year-old takes on the lead role of Paul Atreides in the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed science fiction novel Dune, after break-out parts in Call Me By Your Name and Little Women.

Speaking at a special screening in London’s Leicester Square, the American suggested he would take the pressures of fame over those of a struggling actor.

Dune screening – London
Timothee Chalamet and his co-star Zendaya (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I live in gratitude. I will take this pressure over the pressures I had when I didn’t have a career and I was in college when I just wanted to be acting. People have worse problems than that. But for me that’s what it was. I will take this over that.”

He said of the pressures of taking on such an epic story: “Thankfully it is the kind of role that fear can bleed into it because the young man feels a lot of pressure on his shoulders. I feel like there is a pressure but a healthy amount of pressure. Nothing too crazy.”

In the film, Chalamet plays Atreides, the son of a noble family, who leaves the comfortable life he knows for a desolate, dangerous mining planet known as Arrakis, where he is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

It was among the releases postponed by the pandemic.

Chalamet said the delay had been both good and bad for him.

Dune screening – London
Timothee Chalamet greets fans in London (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It just made it longer. In some ways I am really grateful. I feel like it gave me more of a moment in my own life to get ready for the release of a huge movie like this.

“On the other hand, I am 25 and I started it when I was 22 and I am playing a 15-year-old – so that’s a bit of a mindf***. But besides that it is cool.”

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, it also stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard.

Also featured are the saga’s famous sandworms, giant worm-like creatures that produce the sought-after material.

Dune screening – London
The cast at the special screening in London (Ian West/PA)

Chalamet encouraged viewers to see the film in cinemas after it was announced it will also be available on streaming service HBO Max.

He said: “It feels a little presumptuous to tell people they must go and see it in cinemas. There is a pandemic. There are crazy things going on. There is not obligation to.

“But if you like movies and you like big movies and you like movies that are made where a director is given free licence to do it as he pleases and there aren’t multiple corporate multinational interests that are guiding product placement, who gets cast in it – all sorts of shit like that.

“If you like Christopher Nolan movies, if you like Denis Villeneuve movies, then going to see this in a movie theatre, it helps our ability to keep doing it.”

Dune is released in UK cinemas on October 21.

