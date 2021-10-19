Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winners revealed at Ascap London music awards

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 11.05am
Lewis Capaldi was the big winner at the Ascap London Music Awards where he secured a total of four gongs.

For a second year, the event was held across the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers’ social media accounts due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, 25, found international success with the release of Someone You Loved in 2018 and his platinum-selling 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Black Eyed Peas at British Summer Time festival in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

He was named songwriter of the year during the online announcements and secured song of the year for piano ballad Someone You Loved.

The track was also named top streaming song, while Before You Go was a winning hot 100 song.

Elsewhere, RITMO by Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin, co-written by Pete Glenister, received two awards for top hot dance/electronic song and winning hot 100 song.

Singer Becky Hill, MNEK, Jasmine Thompson, producer Steve Mac and Dan Smith of Bastille were also among those who won awards.

Ascap also recognises composers from the worlds of film and TV with 11 prizes.

Top box office film of the year went to Daniel Pemberton’s work on DC Comics’ Birds Of Prey, while other top box office film gongs went to Christopher Benstead for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, Isobel Waller-Bridge and David Schweitzer for Emma and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber for the film version of Cats, which was widely panned by critics.

In a video greeting to this year’s winners, Ascap chairman of the board and president Paul Williams, himself an established songwriter, said: “We’ve learned that however wide the space is between us, we are connected at a soul level. Your music reminds us of that.

“When your music connects with millions of people, that’s power. That can change the world… Congratulations to all of this year’s winners for your achievements.”

“Ascap is an organisation of songwriters, composers and music publishers from across all genres and works to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates.”

