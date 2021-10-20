Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tilly Ramsay, 19, slams male DJ, 67, who called her ‘chubby little thing’

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.55pm
Tilly Ramsay is competing on this year’s Strictly (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has criticised a male radio DJ who referred to her as a “chubby little thing” live on air.

The CBBC presenter said she “won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance”.

Ramsay, 19, who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, directly addressed LBC presenter Steve Allen, 67, in an Instagram post, blasting him for commenting on her appearance and reminding him she is a teenager.

She wrote: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.

“This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself.

“But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Tilly Ramsay performing on Strictly with her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC)

“However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

She added the caption: “#bekind.”

Ramsay also shared an audio clip from Allen’s show, in which he read out a comment from a listener telling him the teenager is taking part in Celebrity MasterChef Australia.

He replied: “Is she? Well, she can’t blimming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine.”

Ramsay was inundated with support from her Strictly co-stars, with It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara writing: “How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone’s mental health.

“You are a POWERFUL young lady! Wear your crown w/ your head held high.”

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell wrote: “Tilly your a beauty inside and out.

“I think your so brave to speak up about this, perfectly said I hope people learn from this.

“Just know that we all support you and think your wonderful xxxx.”

LBC has been contacted for comment.

