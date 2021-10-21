Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Cameron’s sister-in-law steps down as editor of the Evening Standard

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 1.13pm
Emily Sheffield has stepped down as editor of the Evening Standard (London Rising/Evening Standard)
Emily Sheffield will step down as editor of the Evening Standard after 15 months in the role.

Sheffield, the sister of Samantha Cameron, the wife of former prime minister David Cameron, and a former deputy editor of British Vogue, was announced as successor to George Osborne at the paper last June.

A statement from CEO Charles Yardley confirmed she was leaving the role with immediate effect “by mutual agreement”.

Sheffield will continue to write a column for the paper and publisher Charlotte Ross has been named acting editor.

Evening Standard job losses
The pandemic has been a challenging period for the free newspaper (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It comes after a challenging period for the free newspaper as advertising and circulation were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the loss of about on in three jobs.

The company said it would focus on its “digital and mobile offering” as part of a restructure, while also developing a live events business.

The statement from Yardley said: ““We would like to thank Emily for her valuable contribution to the Evening Standard during this challenging time over the past 15 months and her role in turning the Evening Standard digital first.

“We wish her the very best with her future plans and look forward to her new column in the Evening Standard.”

Sheffield added: “I would like to thank the proprietor, the CEO and the wonderful staff at the Evening Standard for their support during my tenure as editor in this incredibly challenging period of history.

“Immense steps have been taken going digital first and I am excited for the Standard’s future and all we have achieved. I look forward to writing a column again.”

Osborne was announced as the paper’s editor-in-chief when Sheffield’s appointment was announced last year.

