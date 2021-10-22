Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

First-look image offers glimpse of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Brian Epstein

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 7.01am
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars in Midas Man (Rob Baker Ashton/PA)
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars in Midas Man (Rob Baker Ashton/PA)

A first-look image has offered a glimpse of actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the music impresario and “fifth Beatle” Brian Epstein.

The Queen’s Gambit star will play the Beatles manager in the upcoming biopic Midas Man.

The film will be the “definitive cinematic telling of Brian’s dazzling and tumultuous life which saw him shoot to fame at the tender age of 25 but ended in tragedy at the age of 32”, according to a statement.

The Beatles Manager – Brian Epstein
Brian Epstein died aged 32 (PA)

Fortune-Lloyd has been photographed in character wearing a dinner suit.

Midas Man is being filmed in Liverpool, London and the US this autumn ahead of its release next year.

Midas Man producer Kevin Proctor said: “One of the reasons we loved Jacob for this role is that Brian Epstein was the personification of dapper, quintessential charisma, and Jacob felt like the man to bring that to life.

“The fact that he’s been able to do just that to such electrifying effect in one image shows that we have the right guy.”

Rosie Day plays Cilla Black (Faye Thomas/PA)

Fortune-Lloyd said: “It has been inspiring to learn about Brian’s life and his achievements, and it is an enormous honour to represent him on screen.

“His style is a key ingredient to my understanding of his character.

“It reveals his flair, creativity, sensitivity, challenging, sometimes dangerous world.”

As well as the Beatles, Epstein, from Liverpool, guided Cilla Black and Gerry And The Pacemakers to fame.

Midas Man will also see actress Rosie Day play the late Merseybeat singer Black in the series.

Emily Watson will play Epstein’s mother Malka while Eddie Marson will portray his father Harry.

Epstein died of an accidental overdose in his London home in 1967 at the age of 32.

Sir Paul McCartney was later quoted as saying: “If anyone was the ‘fifth Beatle’, it was Brian.”

