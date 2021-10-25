Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 News to relaunch in new hour-long format

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 4.09pm
Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije and Sian Williams (ITN/PA)
Channel 5 is to relaunch its current affairs show 5 News in a new hour-long format.

The “bigger and bolder” programme, produced by ITN, will be presented by Sian Williams and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, according to a statement.

“The expanded programme will deliver a greater depth of stories to a teatime audience – keeping the pace and tone enjoyed by existing 5 News viewers with an increased emphasis on analysing the issues that affect their lives the most,” it added.

The programme is currently 30 minutes long.

The new format will allow viewers to speak directly to the presenters on messaging platform WhatsApp.

This is an effort to “give the programme a stronger link with the audience and inform the stories it covers”, the makers of the programme said.

It will also “allow more crossover with the most talked-about issues raised on The Jeremy Vine Show in the mornings on Channel 5”, the statement added.

Williams will also present a regular segment focusing on mental health and wellbeing.

5 News editor Cait FitzSimons said: “5 News tells the stories that matter most to Britain.

“Our new-look show is dedicated to increasing our stories from around the UK.

“It’s a commitment to hearing how the decisions taken in Westminster filter down to towns and cities – and a chance for us to find the stories that aren’t being covered by other news programmes.”

Williams said: “I’m really looking forward to this next chapter of news on Channel 5.

“The new 5 News will allow us to delve deeper into stories that matter to our viewers, including one of the biggest issues of our time – our mental wellbeing.

“I’m passionate about good mental health and I’m really looking forward to exploring how what goes on in the world impacts our viewers’ lives.

“They have trust and confidence in us to tell their stories and I hope they will embrace and maybe have some fun with us too as we begin the next generation of 5 News.”

Vanderpuije added: “The new Channel 5 News continues to deliver everything we’ve always offered viewers, covering top stories, reaching out across the UK, talking about the issues people care about, but now we are taking that that much further.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of such an ambitious project.”

The relaunched programme will begin on November 8.

