Entertainment TV & Film

BBC and ITV to face off in special edition of University Challenge

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 11.14am
ITV is taking on the BBC in a Children in Need University Challenge special (James Stack/ITV Studios/BBC/PA)
ITV is taking on the BBC in a Children in Need University Challenge special (James Stack/ITV Studios/BBC/PA)

Teams from the BBC and ITV are to go head to head in a special edition of University Challenge.

The BBC Children in Need episode of the quiz programme, which normally features contestants from universities, will see journalist Kirsty Wark replace usual host Jeremy Paxman for one night only.

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Rick Edwards will captain a team comprised of Radio 4 Today programme host Mishal Husain, Mock The Week comedian Angela Barnes and Dead Ringers impressionist Jon Culshaw.

BUILD Series Event – London
Rick Edwards will captain the BBC team (Ian West/PA)

ITV’s team will be led by Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams and will feature her co-star Denise Welch, TV doctor Ranj Singh and comedian Russell Kane.

Edwards said: “I’ve subjected myself to a University Challenge appearance before and been humiliated, not to mention patronised, by Paxman, but I am a very firm believer in facing your fears.

“Obviously I’m relieved that Kirsty was in the chair this time because she was a bit gentler!”

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2019 – London
Kirsty Wark will be asking the questions (Ian West/PA)

Adams said: “Being on team ITV and going head to head with the Beeb was surreal but a good laugh.

“Obviously we all know it’s for a brilliant cause, but I would be lying if I said that reined in anyone’s competitive spirit!”

– The BBC Children in Need episode of University Challenge will air on November 18 on BBC Two at 10pm.

