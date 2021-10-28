Adele Roberts posts update following bowel cancer diagnosis

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has praised the NHS and sent a heartfelt thanks for well-wishes following news of her bowel cancer diagnosis.

The 42-year-old breakfast show presenter revealed last week that her diagnosis had been confirmed at the beginning of this month and she would be undergoing surgery to remove a tumour on Monday.

In her first update posted since she revealed the news and underwent surgery, she said she felt like she was “starting to turn a corner” as she thanked everyone for being “incredible” and “sending good wishes and looking after my family”.

Alongside pictures of herself in hospital, including her view of the BT Tower, she wrote on Instagram: “Just a quick note to say thank you to everyone. You’ve been absolutely incredible! So kind, sending good wishes and looking after my family.

“You are the greatest! You’ve kept me going. I’ve had my ups and downs this week but today I really feel like I’m starting to turn a corner and hopefully I’ll be well enough to go home soon.

“I’m so sorry I’ve not been in here much. I’ve not really been on my phone but my family have been telling me how wonderful everyone has been. You’ve brought them so much comfort. From the bottom of my heart thank you.”

Roberts, who appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity in 2019, added: “God bless the NHS. I cannot believe how hard they work and how much they care, they’re angels on earth. They’re next level – so special.

Roman Kemp, Adele Roberts, Cliff Parisi, Anthony McPartlin, Jacqueline Jossa, James Haskell, Declan Donnelly, Myles Stephenson and Andrew Maxwell accepting an award for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! during the National Television Awards in 2020 (PA)

“Sending you so much love if you’re going through a tough time at the moment. Especially if you’re living with cancer. There’s a few ladies on my ward who are inspiring me everyday. They’re warriors – stopped me feeling sorry for myself many a time! Also reminding me that I’m not alone in this and that it could be much worse for me.”

The TV and radio star continued: “Thank you once again to everyone getting me through. Including the BT Tower!

“I always stand for a little bit and watch it before my radio shows in the morning. I love watching London wake up and the sun rising over it. I always look out for the message of the day too.

“I never realised that one day I’d be watching the sun from the other side. Seeing ‘Good morning London’ everyday has made me so grateful and been my reminder that everything is going to be ok. Had my first solid breakfast watching the day begin this morning.”

She ended her message writing: “Have a great week everyone and please go and see someone if you’re worried about anything that’s not normal for you. Early detection saves lives. I don’t want this little horror taking any more of us.”

Roberts, from Southport, Merseyside, first found fame in Channel 4’s Big Brother series in 2002 where one of her housemates was Jade Goody, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show and she took over the Weekend Breakfast programme earlier this year.