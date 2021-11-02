Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pixie Lott ‘extremely happy’ to discover she is descended from musicians

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 12.04am
Pixie Lott discovered she is descended from three generations of musicians while filming Who Do You Think You Are? (Ian West/PA)
Pixie Lott has said she was “extremely happy” to find out she is descended from three generations of musicians during her episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

While making the BBC programme, which sees celebrities trace their family histories, the singer uncovered three generations of musicians on her mother’s side of the family.

“I was extremely happy to find I have musicians in the family,” she said.

Greed European Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Pixie Lott (PA)

“I always thought I was the only one to do music as an occupation.

“It makes more sense now as to why I went into it myself.”

Lott, 30, added that she had “already started writing little song ideas” inspired by her experience on the show.

“It was a once in a lifetime journey to go on, especially as my mum joined us too,” she said.

“Now we can pass the stories on to the next generation from our family and keep them alive.”

During the programme she also learns about her paternal great-grandfather Joseph, who was a prisoner of war in Germany during the First World War.

Lott said she “can’t even imagine what Joseph went through and how he ever recovered after what he’d seen and been through”.

“He was so young to be captured and be a prisoner of war,” she added

The Voice Kids 2019 Photocall – London
Pixie Lott (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“After him joining to fight for our country it ended up in him having to work to aid the opposing country.

“It must have been incredibly tough.”

Lott said learning about her family history made her think about “how fast time flies and how quickly generations move on”.

She added: “After learning about all of their stories it made me think, ‘What do I want my story to be if the next generations learn of ours?’”

Lott’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? is on November 9 at 9pm on BBC One.

