Coronation Street features Emmerdale reference in climate change crossover

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 1.01am
Coronation Street featured a reference to rival Emmerdale as the soaps joined forces to raise awareness of climate change (Stock image/Peter Byrne/PA(
Coronation Street featured a reference to rival Emmerdale as the soaps joined forces to raise awareness of climate change.

EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Casualty, Doctors and Holby City filmed scenes highlighting environmental issues ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

Viewers of Monday’s episode of Coronation Street saw Samia Longchambon’s Maria Connor angrily discussing a council decision to allow the construction of a new bypass to replace a local field.

She was furious after husband Gary told her about the news, which means her asthmatic son Liam will have to find a new place to play football.

Maria referenced the “climate emergency” and demanded action from local politicians while decrying air pollution.

Gary then showed Maria a social media video from Emmerdale of grieving dad Liam in his new allotment.

In Hollyoaks, Nate showed Ripley a news story of Maria’s protest against air pollution.

And Emmerdale made a reference to Hollyoaks during Monday’s episode.

Liam criticised Cindy Cunningham for a lack of sustainability in her fashion choices.

Originally conceived by Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson, the crossover is the result of months of planning and meetings between the respective soaps.

Each scriptwriting team took on the challenge of featuring the other shows in their own storylines.

World leaders are in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit.

