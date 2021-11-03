Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shirley Ballas offers update on ‘whirlwind’ testosterone diagnosis

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 10.10am
Shirley Ballas has a high level of testosterone (BBC/PA)
Shirley Ballas has described the last two weeks as a “whirlwind” after she was found to have an abnormally high level of testosterone.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 61, is due to have a scan of all her organs at King’s College London on Friday after viewers noticed a lump under her arm during a broadcast of the BBC One show.

The former dancer was later told by her doctor following tests that the level of testosterone in her body is “the highest she’s seen in a female”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Ballas said: “The last two weeks have been like a whirlwind with everything else I have been doing.

“But I was doing an ole paso doble move, put up my right arm, one or two people got in touch. I kind of ignored it. And then there were about 11 people so I thought I had better go to the doctor.

The judges of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“So I went off to see my doctor, Doctor Leonard. She had a little feel around, she couldn’t feel anything.

“But she had some past blood tests from a few months before – I hadn’t gone back for the results, my fault – so she re-did all my bloods last week and she was alarmed by the testosterone levels, the lack of oestrogen levels and other things that were going on.”

Ballas said she expects to get her scan results back within a week to 10 days.

She told GMB co-hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley she is not dwelling on the potential health impacts of high testosterone.

“I try not to worry because it is so busy and there are other things and people are relying on me,” she added.

“So just every single day I keep moving forward. I don’t dwell on it because it will be what it will be.”

