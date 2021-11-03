Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Bieber and Coldplay to perform at Jingle Bell Ball

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.04pm
Justin Bieber will play the Jingle Bell Ball next month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Justin Bieber will play the Jingle Bell Ball next month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Justin Bieber and Coldplay have been announced as part of this year’s star-studded line-up at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

The pop superstar and British rock band will perform alongside Years & Years and DJ Jax Jones on the first night of the annual festive concert on Saturday December 11 at London’s O2 Arena.

This will be Bieber’s only live show in Europe this year and his first major performance in the UK since 2017, following an intimate acoustic session in London at the start of 2020.

Multi-award winning Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, in October, claiming the title of fastest-selling album of 2021 so far with 101,000 chart sales in its opening week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Also taking to the stage for the special Christmas concert will be Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Jesy Nelson, Sigrid and 2021 breakthrough artist Mimi Webb.

As a new addition for 2021, Capital radio DJ MistaJam will play a live set of dance anthems alongside fellow DJs Billen Ted, 220 KID and Riton.

This will be the first live Jingle Bell Ball since 2019 as the 02 Arena concert was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead a “Best Of” show was broadcast, featuring recordings of past performances.

The festive concert has previously hosted global acts including Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran.

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Global, said on Wednesday: “The long-awaited return of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will see the biggest hit music artists take to the stage and we can’t wait.

“With global superstars and some of the hottest UK talent set to play the Ball this Christmas, we have another phenomenal weekend of live performances in store.”

The line-up for night two of the Jingle Bell Ball will be announced from 8am on Thursday on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday at 9am and are available exclusively on Global Player.

