The Wanted’s Tom Parker says his brain tumour is ‘under control’

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has said his brain tumour has been brought “under control”.

The pop singer, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a tumour which was “inoperable” and “terminal”.

On Wednesday he shared the update on his condition alongside a picture of himself smiling with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children.

Parker wrote on Instagram: “I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control.

“We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE.

“Such a mix of emotions . We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey.

“Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight.

“Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months. Love from Me,Kelsey, Aurelia & Bo.”

Kelsey Hardwick and Tom Parker (Yui Mok/PA)

Last month, Parker appeared in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer event, which raised £31,169,340.

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.