Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Actress Sarah Parish arrives home after fracturing spine on Turkish holiday

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 12.12pm
Sarah Parish was injured while on holiday in Turkey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sarah Parish was injured while on holiday in Turkey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Actress Sarah Parish has arrived back in the UK after breaking a rib and fracturing her spine in Turkey.

The Bancroft star revealed on social media over the weekend that she was in hospital after a “nasty fall” on to a hard surface while on holiday with her family.

Parish, 53, updated her Instagram on Wednesday night to say she was flying home and thanked her husband James Murray for organising her trip back.

The actress informed her Instagram followers that she had returned home (Sarah Parish Instagram/PA)

She shared a photo of herself lying in an aeroplane to her Instagram story with the caption: “I’m home! Thank you @thejimmurray for getting me here and sorting everything out. #hero.”

The actress had previously been enjoying a family trip with her husband and two children in Turkey for the half-term holiday, sharing photos of them wake-boarding, wake-surfing and scuba diving.

She later shared a selfie of herself in a hospital bed announcing the news of the accident.

She wrote: “A broken rib?? No, no, that’s not enough for this f**k wit.

“Let’s pop in to the equation a nasty fall on a very hard surface resulting in a fractured spine. Yes, that’s better.

“Spending a couple of extra days in Turkey but not at the lovely @hillsidebeachclub. At the local Turkish hospital. FFS.

“Life really does appear to be taking a massive dump on my head right now.”

Odd Ball Charity Ball – London
The actress thanked her husband James Murray for organising her trip home (Ian West/PA)

Friends and famous faces sent their support to Parish, with It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies writing: “Ouch!! Get well xx.”

Actor Sebastian de Souza commented on the post: “My dearest Sarah I am so sorry you poor thing. I hope you are not in too much pain and that you are able to get out and back to Nellie and Jim as soon as poss. Love you so much and sending you – my hero – all the positive vibes and strength in the world!”

The actress is known for playing Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft in the ITV series Bancroft and previously starred in the crime drama Broadchurch, BBC Two comedy W1A and sitcom Trollied.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier