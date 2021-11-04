Banksy painting Trolley Hunters could sell for 7m dollars

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Banksy painting depicting three prehistoric figures hunting a herd of empty supermarket trolleys could sell for as much as seven million US dollars (£5.2 million).

The painted canvas, titled Trolley Hunters, will go under the hammer this month at Sotheby’s in New York.

Auctioneers describe the piece as “a typically powerful, witty and prophetic critique of society’s often irrational predilection for processed and packaged products”.

Banksy’s Love is in the Bin was recently sold by Sotheby’s (Sotheby’s/PA)

It features three figures from the dawn of mankind preparing to attack not a family of mammoths but trolleys.

The canvas will go on public view this month, for the first time in the US since anonymous street artist Banksy unveiled the work in his Barely Legal show, held in Los Angeles during 2006.

It is being offered with an estimate of 5-7 million US dollars.

It comes after Love Is In The Bin broke Banksy’s record when it was sold for £18,582,000 in London by Sotheby’s last month.

The painting, originally titled Girl With Balloon, hit headlines in 2018 when it partially self-destructed at the conclusion of a previous auction in which it had been sold for £1.1 million.

Trolley Hunters will feature in Sotheby’s Now evening auction in New York on November 18, a sale of “cutting-edge” works from the last 20 years.