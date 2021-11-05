Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sarah Jayne Dunn: I created OnlyFans page to take back control of my images

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 9.30am
Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she created her OnlyFans page to take back control of her images (Matt Crossick/PA)
Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she wanted to “take back some power and control” over her images when she signed up for OnlyFans, adding it was “not a decision that I made” to leave Hollyoaks as a result.

The TV star, 40, rose to fame playing Mandy Richardson on the Channel 4 soap from 1996 until 2011 and returned to the role in 2017.

She made an account on OnlyFans – a website which allows users to share content with paying “fans” – last month.

Hollyoaks said cast members are not allowed “to be active on certain 18+ websites” and confirmed Dunn is departing the soap.

Dunn told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The idea was to launch OnlyFans and take back some power and control over my images, what I create, where I put them, and put them onto the platform. And I’ve been thinking long and hard about this for a good few months, with lots of different options.”

She added: “I was going to run that alongside my job as well, and it’s not a decision that I made.

“But this is where we’re at we are and I’m looking at the future and where I’m at, and I’m really enjoying being in control of everything and it’s really empowering.”

Asked whether Hollyoaks producers would feel comfortable with the content, given the young fans of the soap, Dunn said: “The site itself you have to be over 18 to access.

“But my specific content was no different to the content that I’ve put on Instagram, that I’ve done for men’s magazines, for calendars, all of my career.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Sarah Jayne Dunn at the National Television Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

“So actually, by putting it onto a platform where you have to be over 18 to get on there, it’s actually protecting it from the younger audience.

“It’s taking it out of the public view, and it’s putting it on behind a paywall where you have to be of a certain age to view it.”

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and its official website says the platform has “1,500,000+ content creators” and it has paid out at least £3.7 billion “annually to creators”.

Earlier this year, it announced plans to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos on its platform but backtracked after a backlash from users.

