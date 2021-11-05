Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jane McDonald to make Loose Women return for first time in two years

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 4.58pm
(Isabel Infantes/PA)
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jane McDonald will return to daytime TV show Loose Women next week to discuss the death of her fiance earlier this year.

The singer’s long-term partner Eddie Rothe died aged 67 in April after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 58-year-old, who was previously a presenter on the ITV talk show from 2004 to 2014, will reunite with the cast on Thursday for the first time in two years to share her story.

On Friday’s Loose Women episode, presenter Kaye Adams said: “We’ll be reuniting Carol (McGiffin) with Jane for the first time in eight years – so many great memories. Jane makes her return next week.”

McDonald and Rothe, best-known for being part of 1960s band The Searchers, first dated as teenagers.

The couple rekindled their romance almost 30 years later after a chance meeting during a TV appearance – and were engaged in 2008.

She announced the news of his death on Twitter, alongside a picture of them smiling together.

The statement said: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March. He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire
The TV presenter will return to the Loose Women set for the first time in two years (Channel 5)

Channel 5 also announced on Thursday that McDonald will front a new TV series, titled Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire, where she will explore her home county.

The presenter will revisit the places where she grew up, share stories from her upbringing and explore the landscapes, ruins and heritage of the county in the six-part series, which is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2022.

The series will be executive produced by Mark Powell, who has previously produced the presenter’s popular shows, Cruising With Jane McDonald and Holidaying With Jane McDonald.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]