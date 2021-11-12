Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul Hollywood admits he ‘broke down’ after receiving praise from his father

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 12.04am
Undated Channel 4 handout image of judge Paul Hollywood during recording of The Great British Bake Off 2018.
Undated Channel 4 handout image of judge Paul Hollywood during recording of The Great British Bake Off 2018.

Paul Hollywood has admitted he “broke down a little bit” after his dad recently said that he was proud of him.

The celebrity baker, famous for his coveted handshakes, said his own father had found praise difficult.

Speaking about his early career on The Jonathan Ross Show he said: “He was a good baker my dad. He’s still around.

“I think it’s quite difficult to work with family.

“You want to find your own way sometimes. I just wanted to expand.

“I think he was harder on me because I was his son. He gave me more s*** than he did anyone else.

He continued: “I remember the head baker was off once and I had to do everything on my own, I was really scared. I filled the shop.

“I was really proud of that.

“Dad took a glance, just before he left he said, ‘Bottom tray you burnt a couple down there’.

“I was gutted, absolutely gutted.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SU2C RX1
Hollywood, who judges the show with Prue Leith, said the latest series of Bake Off had seen the best standard yet, but that filming had felt like a “baking cult” (The Great Celebrity Bake-Off/PA)

“Maybe (it was to get the best out of me).

“He put me with the best guys he had in his business so I could learn from these older guys.

“I learned pretty quickly.

“He did a good job, I learnt quickly.

“But praise was something he found difficult to do I think.”

“Recently he said something to me which choked me up.

“He gave me a hug and said, ‘I’m proud of what you’ve done’.

“To hear that from him, I broke down a little bit.”

Hollywood, who judges the show with Prue Leith, said the latest series of Bake Off had seen the best standard yet, but that filming had felt like a “baking cult.”

He added that the show was now “very much part of my life” and that he would like to present it well into old age, joking “They’re going to have to wheel me in… blitz everything for me as well [to drink rather than eat].

“I love that show.”

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday night at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

More from The Courier