Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Rod Stewart on his new album: ‘It came out of lockdown’

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.38am
Sir Rod Stewart performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London (PA)
Sir Rod Stewart performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London (PA)

Sir Rod Stewart has said his latest album was born out of lockdown.

The singer, 76, releases his 31st studio album titled The Tears Of Hercules on November 12.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “It came out of lockdown. I could pay more attention to it with more personal songs because there was so much time to think.”

Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

One of the songs on the new album, Touchline, is dedicated to his father, who he says taught him and his brothers to love football.

Asked about how he stays fit, he told Norton: “Football, mate – or at least it used to be. I have kept myself fit forever. I’ve had the same trainer for 35 years.”

Sir Rod was born in London but is of Scottish descent and is a devoted fan of Celtic and Scottish football.

He also spoke about his wife Penny Lancaster’s career move, which has seen her join the City of London Police as a special constable.

The singer said: “She trained for eight months, and she loves it. I backed her all the way. She says she loves giving something back, but more importantly she wants to protect the city she loves.”

The couple have been married since 2007.

Sir Rod performs the song One More Time during Friday night’s Graham Norton Show, which also has on its guest list singer Lady Gaga and actor Adam Driver.

Graham Norton Show – London
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lady Gaga during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.

Singer turned actress Gaga and Star Wars actor Driver appear together in Sir Ridley Scott’s crime thriller House Of Gucci.

Frozen star Josh Gad and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain are also on the guest list.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm and is available on iPlayer.

More from The Courier