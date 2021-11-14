Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seventh celebrity waltzes off Strictly Come Dancing after dance-off

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 8.01pm Updated: November 14 2021, 8.33pm
Sarah Davies has been eliminated from Strictly (BBC/PA)
Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has become the seventh celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The entrepreneur, 37, and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec faced social media star Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off following the public vote.

Ramsay and Kuzmin also landed in the bottom two the previous week against Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, but they were saved by the judges for a second time.

Davies and Skorjanec danced their Argentine tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand again in the dance-off, but it was not enough to save them from being booted out of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
The couple were eliminated from the competition after dancing the Argentine tango (Guy Levy/BBC)

Kuzmin and Ramsay, who celebrated her 20th birthday during the week, were saved unanimously by the judges after they performed their quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “This is a really difficult decision because I gave both couples on Saturday night a 7.

“So very, very equal, which made the decision even more difficult, but I think for me, the couple that stood out a little bit more and had the edge – Tilly and Nikita.”

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Ramsay and Kuzmin after basing the dance-off on three factors which she described as “details, the nerves and a very strong competitor”.

Anton Du Beke remarked on the standard of the competition this series, saying: “I think if you were ever choosing to do Strictly Come Dancing, this is the year to avoid.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Ramsay and Kuzmin were saved after performing their quickstep once again (Guy Levy/BBC)

“The standard is so high and either of these couples could have made it to the final any other year.

“Based on this dance-off and this dance-off alone, which was so strong, I’m just going to give the edge to Tilly and Nikita.”

Ramsay and Kuzmin had already won the majority vote but head judge Shirley Ballas agreed that she had decided to save the pair as well.

When asked about her experience on the show, Davies said: “I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life-changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.”

Her professional partner Skorjanec had high words of praise for Davies’s work ethic and welcoming nature, and said he would not have wanted to dance with anyone else.

He added: “You have been an absolute joy and a testament to hard work – not just on Strictly but with your business and you’re a beautiful mother.

“Thank-you for letting me spend so much time not just with you, but with the whole family, the Davieses that are here tonight, all of the little ones at home.

“I’ve been so welcomed up north, it made me feel like I’m back home in Slovenia because everyone is so lovely and friendly.

“I’m going to miss you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you.

“I’m going to miss everything about this show. Thank-you everyone and thank-you for supporting us.”

Davies replied that Skorjanec is “one in a million” and she credited him for making her Strictly experience what it was.

Following her exit, in a long Instagram post she said she was “pretty gutted” to be leaving the series.

She wrote: “Well I’m not gonna lie – I’m pretty gutted – my strictly journey has been an unbelievable experience and I wasn’t quite ready to finish it yet but you know what they say about all good things coming to an end…”

She also paid tribute to Skorjanec, writing: “I’m going to miss dancing every day – but what I’m really gonna miss is this guy here. He literally is one in a million and lights up every room he walks into and has had such a positive impact not only on me but my whole family. He’s become an honorary member of the Davies clan these past 2 months and the boys are beyond devastated that ‘uncle Aljaz’ isn’t going to be round for tea tomorrow night.

“I know it sounds like such a cliche but this really has been a life changing experience – I’ve learnt so much about myself and I’ve achieved things I never thought I could. I’m so proud of every dance I’ve done and I’m so pleased I went out on such a high with that Argentine Tango after having had the best week! @aljazskorjanec @bbcstrictly.”

Strictly’s results show opened with an emotional dance from the professionals in honour of Remembrance Sunday and singer James Blunt performed his hit song Goodbye My Lover.

Saturday’s live show saw some historic moments as Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 40 for their Charleston, which they were told was the earliest anyone had received this mark for that particular dance.

Rose Ayling-Ellis also performed an emotional couple’s choice dance with Giovanni Pernice which had a silent moment where the music stopped but they continued to dance, in honour of the deaf community. They scored 39 out of 40.