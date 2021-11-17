Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eurovision star lands leading role in West End production of Wicked

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 3.16pm
The Apollo Victoria Theatre in London (Katie Collins/PA)
Former Eurovision contestant Lucie Jones has said she feels “truly honoured” to be taking over the part of Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked.

The singer, who represented the UK at the contest in 2017, will lead a new cast at the Apollo Victoria Theatre from Tuesday February 1 2022.

Sharing a selfie taken outside the London theatre, she wrote: “I don’t have adequate words. From February 1st 2022 I will be going green playing the iconic role of Elphaba in @WickedUK West End.

“Some truly incredible women have played this part and I’m truly honoured to be given the chance to take this beautiful, iconic role.”

Jones, 30, found fame on The X Factor in 2009 but was eliminated in week five.

The hit musical, which tells the back story of The Wizard Of Oz and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the enchanted world, launched in the West End in 2006.

Ryan Reid joins the cast as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann will play Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot will take on the role of The Wizard.

Graham Norton Show – London
Lucie Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

They will join Helen Woolf, who returns from maternity leave to continue her performance as Glinda.

Wicked executive producer for the UK Michael McCabe said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the new cast of Wicked from 1 February 2022 will be led by the sensational Lucie Jones as Elphaba, West End ‘Dreamgirls’ star Ryan Reid as Fiyero, two-time Olivier Award nominee Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot – whose prolific 40+ year career has made him one of the UK’s most popular actors and entertainers – as The Wizard.”