Adele persuades Spotify to remove shuffle button from album pages

Adele has persuaded Spotify to remove the shuffle button as the default option on album pages, so it automatically plays in the artist’s own order.

The 33-year-old music superstar’s fourth studio album, 30, launched on Friday to widespread critical acclaim.

It comes ahead of her concert, filmed at the London Palladium, titled An Audience With Adele, airing on ITV on Sunday.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Adele reposted the announcement to Twitter, writing: “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!

“We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

“Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

The streaming giant replied: “Anything for you.”

The artist made her big comeback with Easy On Me, her first new track in six years, which is currently number one in the UK singles charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

Other tracks from the album, including My Little Love, Oh My God, I Drink Wine and Hold On have been praised by fans and critics for their vulnerability and old-fashioned sound recalling the golden age of Hollywood.

The record details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

Adele celebrated the launch of the album by posting an image to her social media on Friday which showed her next to a glass of white wine.

The post was captioned: “It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all.”