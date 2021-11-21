Frankie Bridge discusses jungle showers ahead of I’m A Celebrity

Frankie Bridge has said she is “buzzing” that she will not have the pressure of having to take a jungle shower in a bikini while on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! due to the show’s move to a Welsh castle.

The programme is returning to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales instead of its usual location in the Australian jungle, due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, meaning the shower has moved inside and become boiler-heated.

The Saturdays singer, 32, said she also preferred the ITV show’s new location as it meant she was closer to her two sons, Parker and Carter.

#ImACeleb – it’s official! 🏰 Frankie is heading into the @imacelebrity castle! We are so excited to see how she does but we’re missing her like mad already. We’ll be here to bring you all the insider scoop! Love, Frank’s biggest cheerleaders x pic.twitter.com/Y7dlo2LzfF — Frankie Bridge (@FrankieBridge) November 15, 2021

She said: “I’m buzzing that I don’t have the pressure of going out in a bikini and being in the shower on TV, so I’m totally fine with that.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a much less enjoyable experience.

“Although, having said that, it’s going to be quite entertaining because I think from last year, one of the campmates is going to have to pump water at the same time.

“So it’s the first time that shower has been a joint effort, I would say.”

Bridge is also following in the footsteps of her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, who took part in the programme in Australia in 2016.

She said she was feeling a mix of “absolute terror and excitement” about joining the show, but said her husband loved his experience which had made her curious about taking part.

Bridge added: “I’ve always been intrigued because I can’t see how the two things add up, all these scary challenges and yet coming out and absolutely loving it.

“So, for me, the fact that it’s in Wales, although not so warm as Australia, I’m in the same country as my kids.

“So it seemed like a really good time for me to do it and not feel like I was on the other side of the world to the boys.

“And I hope that I come out of it having conquered and the boys thinking that I’m pretty cool.”

She said the separation from her two children and husband had been her “biggest stumbling block” about joining the show and predicted she would shed some tears at the camp.

Frankie Bridge is following in her husband Wayne Bridge’s footsteps (Ian West/PA)

Bridge rose to fame as part of girl band The Saturdays alongside Mollie King, Vanessa White, Una Healy and Rochelle Humes, and said viewers will see a different side to her.

“I think now with social media, people see me more without make-up on and things. I’m quite happy for that,” she said.

“I think it’s going to be quite nice not having to really think about it, and I think once we’ve been in there for a while, you’re just not going to care about it any more.

“Smelling of fish guts? Not so much. Not particularly going to enjoy that.

“But I’m not too worried, unless I get a big massive spot and then I’ll probably feel a little bit self conscious.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches Sunday at 9pm on ITV.