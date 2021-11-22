Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Craig Revel Horwood found watching Strictly Come Dancing at home ‘bizarre’

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 3.11pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood has been reflecting on missing his first show in 18 years.

The judge, 56, was isolating at home after a positive Covid-19 test, with his duties momentarily taken over by actor and singer Cynthia Erivo.

“It’s slightly draining,” says Revel Horwood of his experiences with Covid. “I lost my sense of taste and smell – that’s how I first noticed it. I felt like I was getting a cold.”

Craig Revel Horwood
Revel Horwood has been isolating at home (Ian West/PA)

He calls watching the show at home “a very bizarre experience”, and says: “Of course I miss it, and I wanted to be back.”

Despite missing out, the dancer adds: “I watched it for the first time ever as not a judge, as a punter – and I really found that I wasn’t judging them anymore. I felt like I was getting into the flow of just being an audience member, which was totally different to how I normally view it.

“I found it really entertaining – it was enlightening. When you’re out there and you’re judging, you’re concentrating and your efforts are only on the judging – unless it’s an amazing performance and you get carried away and start bringing the 10s out.”

Erivo – who was recently announced as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande – won praise for her stint as guest judge on the show, particularly after giving deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis her feedback through sign language.

“Cynthia did an amazing job,” says Revel Horwood. “That was really good fun to watch.”

Revel Horwood is set to return to Strictly for the next live show.

More from The Courier