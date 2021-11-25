Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sharon Corr: Latest solo album was a rebirth

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 6.21pm
Sharon Corr (David Jensen/PA)
Sharon Corr has described her latest solo album as a “rebirth” that emerged from a “total renaissance” in her life.

The 51-year-old singer and violinist, who found fame with her siblings Andrea, Caroline and Jim in Irish folk-rock band The Corrs, said she remained a “romantic” despite the events leading up to the album.

The end of her 18-year marriage to barrister Gavin Bonnar, with whom she shares two children, influenced songs on The Fool And The Scorpion, including the title track.

Andrea, Jim, Caroline and Sharon of The Corrs (David Jensen/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “With my friends I’m super-patient, extremely loving, very sensitive sometimes – I get the music from that. But when I turn that’s it. I’m done.

“This album is about rebirth. This album, for me, the beginning of it, I almost knew that it was like a total renaissance in my life. And I was changing my life for the better no matter how hard it was.”

Corr added: “I’m a real romantic and I always will be, no matter what happens for me you’re not going to take that away from me.

“The thing is that no matter what you’re going through, I think one of the biggest challenges is to keep your heart open.

“Because things can put you off and make you very guarded and you can bring negative baggage into a situation where it really isn’t happening or it’s not appropriate.

“You have to watch yourself from all levels. Keep your heart open but keep your instincts up. And I managed to do that (on this album).”

Corr also criticised US pop star Miley Cyrus over her 2013 music video for the song Wrecking Ball, which featured her wearing nothing but a pair of boots, swinging on a wrecking ball while singing about a failed relationship.

Speaking about the progress female musicians have made towards equality, Corr said: “I think we got caught a little bit for a while in the idea of over-sexualising stuff. And I don’t think that benefited.

“I don’t think it is of benefit to see somebody on a wrecking ball naked. Hats off to the girl and she’s a lovely singer and a true talent, and possibly pushed into it by some suits who thought, ‘Well, we need to do something shocking’.

“That is like going to McDonald’s to get fed. OK, so it is super tasty. But the thing is it bypasses the music. And that’s where it suffers. Because that was actually a really good song. But I think that is very much getting recalibrated now.”

The Fool And The Scorpion is out now.

