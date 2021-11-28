Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Neil Gaiman: My dad would pat me down for hidden books at family gatherings

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 12.03am
Neil Gaiman has said he was always reading as a child (Ian West/PA)
Neil Gaiman has said he was always reading as a child (Ian West/PA)

Writer Neil Gaiman says his father used to pat him down for hidden books at family gatherings to stop him from reading constantly.

The Sandman comics creator said he used to view his overactive imagination as his “big weakness” and did not realise that it would become a “superpower”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, he said he had found “comfort” and “friends” in books which made him such a voracious reader.

“I wasn’t very good at friends when I was a kid,” he said.

“Books didn’t let you down. Books wouldn’t make fun of you. Books were sensible.

“It was only after I had been a father three times that I finally came to the conclusion that actually kids don’t automatically alphabetise their bookshelves, that was just me.”

Recounting being frisked for contraband literature at family gatherings, he continued: “(It was) always my dad

“He would literally pat me down because I had been known to hide books under my jumper and he would lock them in the car.

“It never really worked because wherever we were I could normally find something to read, it just wouldn’t have been what I wanted to read.

“But I’d be at a family gathering and I’d be off in the corner reading The Joys of Yiddish by Leo Rosten or something because it was the book I found.”

Gaiman admitted he found lots of things frightening as a child, which had an impact on his writing.

Asked what he was afraid of he said: “You name it, definitely the dark, shadows, witches, anything that really did exist and anything that didn’t.

“I used to genuinely envy kids that didn’t have imaginations who weren’t populating the shadows with things.

“I couldn’t switch that off and I thought of that as my big weakness and did not realise that one day I would grow up and that would be my superpower.

He added that the darker elements of some of his works, including Coraline, were ways of reassuring his younger self.

“I just wanted to be able to tell myself as a seven-year-old, terrified of the dark, it’s ok to be scared.

“Being brave doesn’t mean you’re not scared.

“Being brave means you’re scared and you go on and do the right thing anyway.”

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 on Sundays at 11am.

