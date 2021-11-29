Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Revel Horwood ‘hated’ being absent from Strictly after positive Covid test

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 12.03am
Craig Revel Horwood (Yui Mok/PA)
Craig Revel Horwood (Yui Mok/PA)

Craig Revel Horwood said he “hated it” when he could not appear on Strictly Come Dancing last weekend because of a positive Covid test.

The judge was absent from the panel for musical week on November 20 and 21, when he was replaced by Cynthia Erivo.

Erivo was back on the panel again the following weekend, when she filled in for Motsi Mabuse, who was unable to travel back to the UK after close contact with someone with a positive test.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Oscar nominee and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo filled in for Revel Horwood last week (Terrell Mullins/BBC/PA)

Revel Horwood told Hello! magazine: “My work ethic is, unless you’re dead you go on stage and Dr Footlights takes care of the rest.

“Even when I had my hip replaced, I was back at work on the Saturday. So I just hated it when they said I couldn’t go in.”

Revel Horwood also predicted who will make it to the final of the show, after former Great British Bake Off star John Whaite topped the leaderboard on Saturday.

He said he would choose Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe, soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice and presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington as the couples who will make it to the final three.

He said: “If I was choosing, that’s who it would be.

“The standard has been so high this year, though – we’ve never had dancing like it.

“And there’s been no joke act – no Ann Widdecombe or John Sergeant – it’s been fair and square and tough competition.

Craig Revel Horwood and Rietta Austin
Craig Revel Horwood and Rietta Austin (Hello!)

“And the closer they get to the end, the more competitive they’re all becoming because they can see themselves holding that Glitterball – and with that always comes offers for new shows. So there’s a lot at stake really and they’re all hungry for it.”

Revel Horwood is also making a bid for Christmas number one with his friend Rietta Austin with their single, It’s Christmas, Merry Christmas.

He said: “We were going to do it last year, but there was too much competition … I mean, no-one can beat Mariah darling, but Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John? We figured that was easy.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

