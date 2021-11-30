Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele announces big performing news for 2022

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 3.09pm Updated: November 30 2021, 3.19pm
Adele earned the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release last week (Columbia Records/PA)

Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency for 2022.

The singer, who released her fourth album 30 in early November, will perform a run of weekend shows at The Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace.

The performances are listed as starting on January 21 and will run until April 16.

She follows in the footsteps of other famous faces including Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Usher and Sir Rod Stewart, who have all performed at the venue.

Last week, the 33-year-old singer earned the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release and is on course for a second week at the top of the charts, according to the Official UK Charts Company.

The Easy On Me singer, who now lives in Los Angeles, recently returned home to film An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium and aired on ITV this month.

It was recorded in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

During the TV special, she performed songs from her new album, as well as older tracks and also answered questions from famous fans.

It followed her sit-down with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special, which was broadcast on American network CBS the week before.

The special was comprised of an exclusive interview as well as a pre-recorded live performance.

The singer discussed a range of topics such as her son Angelo, her father’s death and her dramatic weight loss during the interview, which was filmed in the same rose garden where Winfrey conducted her headline-grabbing interview with Harry and Meghan earlier this year.